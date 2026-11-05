🛒 Yuma Customer Service Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now

Yuma’s customer-facing jobs are busy and hiring. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #5342

Walmart Supercenter Location: 2501 S Avenue B, Yuma, AZ 85364

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.50 – $33.50 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

+ possible and Why it’s worth a look: Lead the front end team, handle returns and payments, and keep customers happy. Comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off) and Walmart-paid education through Live Better U.

Employer: Blue Fox Bar & Grill / Ramada by Wyndham Yuma

Blue Fox Bar & Grill / Location: Yuma, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time (posting also notes full-time/part-time flexibility)

(posting also notes full-time/part-time flexibility) Pay: From $15.15 per hour

Why it’s worth a look: Be the first smile guests see at the hotel, handling check-ins, phones, and reservations. Good fit if you’re friendly, organized, and want hotel experience plus an employee discount.

Employer: Walgreens

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.15 – $19.00 per hour (depends on experience and other factors)

(depends on experience and other factors) Why it’s worth a look: Mix customer service with hands-on photo work, from passport photos to online order pickups. You’ll run the photo area, help at the register, and keep the department stocked and organized.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local managers often train the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.