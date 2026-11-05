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🔧 Yuma AZ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Yuma’s staying busy, and so is the work that keeps buildings, pools, and facilities running. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.
Maintenance Manager
- Employer: Classic Salads
- Location: Yuma, AZ (plus Royal Oaks and other facilities)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the maintenance team for a major produce operation, with a big focus on industrial refrigeration systems and production equipment. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years refrigeration experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and supervisory experience, and want a role with compliance, budgeting, and staff leadership.
Pool Service Technician
- Employer: CRYSTAL CLEAR POOL SERVICE
- Location: Yuma, AZ
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $2,368/month (4 days/week)
Outdoor, hands-on work cleaning and maintaining residential pools, with full training provided and Wednesdays off. You’ll drive your own route, work mostly solo, be around dogs often, and need to handle 100°+ summer heat while taking real pride in your work.
EVS & Linen Operations Manager
- Employer: Hospitality Healthcare Services (HHS)
- Location: Yuma, AZ (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $45,000/year
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off
Manage Environmental Services and Linen teams in a healthcare facility, making sure cleaning, infection control, and linen operations run smoothly. Ideal if you have 2+ years of EVS/housekeeping/linen management and want a stable role with staff supervision, scheduling, and budget oversight.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.