🔧 Yuma AZ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Yuma’s staying busy, and so is the work that keeps buildings, pools, and facilities running. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Classic Salads

Classic Salads Location: Yuma, AZ (plus Royal Oaks and other facilities)

(plus Royal Oaks and other facilities) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the maintenance team for a major produce operation, with a big focus on industrial refrigeration systems and production equipment. This is a good fit if you have 3+ years refrigeration experience, strong electrical/mechanical skills, and supervisory experience, and want a role with compliance, budgeting, and staff leadership.

Employer: CRYSTAL CLEAR POOL SERVICE

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $2,368/month (4 days/week)

Outdoor, hands-on work cleaning and maintaining residential pools, with full training provided and Wednesdays off. You’ll drive your own route, work mostly solo, be around dogs often, and need to handle 100°+ summer heat while taking real pride in your work.

Employer: Hospitality Healthcare Services (HHS)

Location: Yuma, AZ (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000/year

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off

Manage Environmental Services and Linen teams in a healthcare facility, making sure cleaning, infection control, and linen operations run smoothly. Ideal if you have 2+ years of EVS/housekeeping/linen management and want a stable role with staff supervision, scheduling, and budget oversight.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, read the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.