🔧 Yuma AZ Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Openings Now Hiring

Yuma’s keeping busy, and so are the buildings that need care. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these maintenance and custodial roles are worth a look.

Employer: Pacesetter Home Centers

Pacesetter Home Centers Location: Yuma, AZ (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle repairs and upkeep for manufactured homes and office facilities. Good fit if you know basic plumbing, electrical, and carpentry, can work on your own, and don’t mind being on-call for the occasional after-hours emergency.

Employer: Yuma County, AZ

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Part-time

Salary: Advertised from minimum to midpoint hourly rate (set on education and experience)

Keep county buildings clean and safe with daily sweeping, mopping, trash, and restroom care, plus help with spills and light moving. You’ll need a valid Arizona driver’s license, can lift 40 lbs, and be okay working in changing weather.

Employer: Yuma County, AZ

Location: Yuma, AZ (travels between multiple county buildings)

(travels between multiple county buildings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Advertised from minimum to midpoint hourly rate (set on education and experience)

Similar duties to the part-time custodian but full-time and moving between sites. Comes with county medical plan options, wellness incentives, and potential retirement eligibility, plus steady hours if you like routine, active work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has more detail and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.