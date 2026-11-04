🏥 Yuma AZ Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles

Yuma’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital roles to travel gigs and advanced practice jobs. If you’re looking to work where the sun almost never takes a day off, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $40,000 sign-on incentive; OPT, H-1B/TN sponsorship or transfers may be available

This community-focused pharmacy role lets you know patients by name while leading techs and delivering direct patient care and immunizations. Good fit if you want a fast-paced setting, strong benefits, and room to grow.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Host Healthcare, Inc. Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts

36 hrs/week, Pay: $1,981 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Short-term contract with day shifts and strong travel benefits like Day 1 medical, housing support, and 401k match. Ideal if you want to explore Yuma while stacking travel experience.

Employer: Companion Pet Partners (Palo Verde Pet Clinic)

(Palo Verde Pet Clinic) Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000–$170,000 + production bonus

New grads welcome at a preventive-focused small animal clinic with strong mentorship, modern equipment, and relocation help. Great if you want high pay, a teaching culture, and lots of sunshine and outdoor time.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: Yuma, AZ (onsite preferred; remote PST/MST possible)

Type: Part-time (8 hrs/week)

Pay: $110–$136/hr (employee); $138–$170/hr (independent contractor)

Lead medical care for adults with serious mental illness in an Assertive Community Treatment program. Very flexible, low-hour schedule with the option to work remotely if you’re in the right time zone.

Employer: Advantis Medical Staffing

Advantis Medical Staffing Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Travel, 13 weeks

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts

40 hrs/week, Pay: $2,365 per week (plus tax-free stipend TBD)

Day-shift PT contract with weekly pay, guaranteed hours, and full medical/vision/dental. Nice option if you want steady hours and to test-drive Yuma without a long-term move.

Employer: Onvida Health (Yuma Regional Medical Center)

Location: Yuma, AZ 85364

Type: Regular full-time (80 hrs/2 weeks)

Shift: Evenings

Pay Range: $20.95–$31.43/hour

Support the OR team with room turnover, transport, stocking, and basic patient care in a surgical setting. Good entry point into hospital surgical services if you have a HS diploma and BLS.

Employer: Southwestern Palliative Care and Hospice / Southwestern PCA Medical Practice

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Full-time

Provide holistic primary care visits, create care plans, and prescribe treatments in a team that emphasizes mentorship and growth. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401k match, tuition help, and more.

Employer: Advanced Imaging and Lab of Yuma

Location: Yuma, AZ

Type: Not stated (in-person role)

Not stated (in-person role) Pay: $160,000–$165,000 per year

Work across cardiology and cardiac imaging with advanced diagnostics, IV meds, and EKG reading. High salary and a flexible schedule make this appealing if you’re an experienced NP who likes fast-paced, tech-heavy care.

Employer: Onvida Health (Yuma Regional Medical Center)

Location: Yuma, AZ 85364

Type: PRN / As needed (12 hrs/2 weeks)

Shift: Varied

Varied Pay Range: $33.74–$50.61/hour

PRN MRI role in a stroke-accredited facility, working with patients from neonatal to geriatric. Great if you have 2+ years’ experience, MRI certification, and want flexible hours with strong hourly pay.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.