🎓 Yulee, FL Education Jobs – Multiple Childcare & Teaching Roles

Yulee has some solid options right now if you enjoy working with kids, from tiny infants to active grade-schoolers. These roles are all in-person and hands-on, so they’re great if you like staying busy and making a difference every day.

Employer: Yulee Baptist Learning Center

Yulee Baptist Learning Center Location: Yulee, FL (85971 N. Harts Road)

(85971 N. Harts Road) Type: Full-Time (about 30–40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: Childcare, employee discount, paid time off

You’ll move between classrooms (infants through school-age), helping teachers, covering breaks, and keeping things running smoothly. Good fit if you’re flexible, energetic, and like variety in your day.

Employer: Yulee Baptist Learning Center

Yulee Baptist Learning Center Location: Yulee, FL (85971 N. Harts Road)

(85971 N. Harts Road) Type: Full-Time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: From $15.00/hour

Benefits: Childcare, employee discount, paid time off, professional development assistance

This role is all about caring for babies—feeding, diapering, naps, and simple learning activities in a clean, calm classroom. Great if you’re patient, nurturing, and love watching infants hit new milestones.

Employer: YMCA of Florida’s First Coast

Location: Yulee, FL (Wildlight YMCA)

Type: Part-Time

Pay: Not listed

Teach kids’ dance/fitness classes, lead fun movement activities, and be a positive role model. Ideal if you enjoy planning lessons, staying active, and working with families in a community setting.

If one of these feels like a match, don’t overthink it—click through, check the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.