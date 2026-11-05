undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Yulee, FL Education Jobs – Multiple Childcare & Teaching Roles
Yulee has some solid options right now if you enjoy working with kids, from tiny infants to active grade-schoolers. These roles are all in-person and hands-on, so they’re great if you like staying busy and making a difference every day.
Child Care Floater
- Employer: Yulee Baptist Learning Center
- Location: Yulee, FL (85971 N. Harts Road)
- Type: Full-Time (about 30–40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: Childcare, employee discount, paid time off
You’ll move between classrooms (infants through school-age), helping teachers, covering breaks, and keeping things running smoothly. Good fit if you’re flexible, energetic, and like variety in your day.
Infant Teacher
- Employer: Yulee Baptist Learning Center
- Location: Yulee, FL (85971 N. Harts Road)
- Type: Full-Time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: From $15.00/hour
- Benefits: Childcare, employee discount, paid time off, professional development assistance
This role is all about caring for babies—feeding, diapering, naps, and simple learning activities in a clean, calm classroom. Great if you’re patient, nurturing, and love watching infants hit new milestones.
Instructor – Dance – Wildlight YMCA
- Employer: YMCA of Florida’s First Coast
- Location: Yulee, FL (Wildlight YMCA)
- Type: Part-Time
- Pay: Not listed
Teach kids’ dance/fitness classes, lead fun movement activities, and be a positive role model. Ideal if you enjoy planning lessons, staying active, and working with families in a community setting.
If one of these feels like a match, don’t overthink it—click through, check the details, and send in your application while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.