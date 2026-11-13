🛒 Yukon, OK Retail Jobs: Multiple Store & Beauty Roles Hiring

Yukon’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands adding leaders and beauty pros. If you like helping customers and want steady hours close to home, these are worth a look.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Yukon, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.25 – $26.68/hour + monthly bonus

Lead the floor, coach the team, and keep the store running smooth. This role comes with strong hourly pay, bonus potential, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and up to 152 hours of PTO a year, with store hours between 6am–10pm for more predictable scheduling.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Yukon, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Around $18.50/hour + monthly bonus

Great step-up role if you have some leadership experience and want to grow in retail. You’ll lead by example on customer service, help train the team, and enjoy benefits, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and associate discounts.

Employer: Harbor Freight Tools

Harbor Freight Tools Location: Yukon, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $70,000 – $88,000/year + quarterly bonus

Run the whole store—sales, staffing, and customer experience. This is a high-responsibility role with 200 hours of PTO per year, 401(k) with match, full health benefits, and bonus potential for strong performance.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Yukon, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Perfect if you love makeup and skincare. You’ll focus on the Clinique brand, do makeup applications and skincare consultations, build client relationships, and support in-store events in a busy, beauty-focused environment.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: Yukon, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the front-end experience—train cashiers, handle tricky transactions, and keep the cashwrap running smoothly. Good fit if you’re organized, love talking with guests, and want a path into store leadership.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.