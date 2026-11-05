🤝 Yukon, OK Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings

Yukon has some solid options right now if you like helping people, from direct care to working with kids in a gym setting. These roles are all about connection, patience, and making someone’s day a little easier.

Employer: Dungarvin

Dungarvin Location: Yukon, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00/hour + $500 hiring bonus

Lead support in a residential setting for people with intellectual or developmental disabilities and complex medical needs. You’ll help coordinate care (medical, finances, activities) and also work hands-on with daily living tasks. Strong benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and paid training make this a good fit if you want a long-term, mission-driven role.

Employer: Crunch Fitness – Undefeated Tribe

Location: 11241 West Reno Avenue, Yukon, OK 73099

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Watch and engage kids ages 6 months–12 years while parents work out at the gym. You’ll handle check-in/check-out, play games, do arts and crafts, and keep the play area clean and safe. Comes with PTO, subsidized health, dental, vision for full-time, and a free gym membership.

Employer: REM Community Services (Sevita)

Location: Yukon, OK

Type: Full-time

Pay: $12.00/hour

Provide community-based support for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities—help with daily living, personal care, and goals like budgeting, exercise, and getting out into the community. Offers pay on demand, full benefits for full-time, PTO + holiday pay, and a 401(k) with 3% company match.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.