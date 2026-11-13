Town of Yucca Valley will host “A Holiday Celebration” on Saturday, 2026-12-05, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Yucca Valley Community Center with free entry. Families can enjoy sledding, hot chocolate and cookies, photos with Santa, and holiday shopping at a craft faire. More information: https://www.yucca-valley.org/Home/Components/Calendar/Event/11577/

This content is adapted from materials provided by Town of Yucca Valley