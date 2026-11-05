undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Yucaipa
I-10 lane closures for maintenance Nov. 6
6 days ago
Caltrans will do sweeping and graffiti removal on I-10 between Colton and Yucaipa on Friday, November 6, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Crews will use moving lane closures in the center median in both eastbound and westbound lanes, and drivers should expect possible traffic delays and use extra caution; work will take place only if weather allows. For real-time traffic updates, visit QuickMap.dot.ca.gov.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Yucaipa, CA - City Government
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.