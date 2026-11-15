Yuba City has some very sweet dogs hoping to meet their new families. If you’re thinking about adding a pup to your home, these two are ready and waiting.

Breed: Cairn Terrier mix

Cairn Terrier mix Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Shelter: ResQpaws Volunteer Organization

Contact: (530) 713-9079

Oscar is described as a whole lot of love in one small dog. He has a joyful spirit, a sweet disposition, and an ever-wagging tail that shows how happy he is to be with people. He’s smart, eager to please, and very treat-motivated, which makes training fun and rewarding. He learns quickly and is already working on good manners.

If you’re looking for a cheerful companion who wants to make you happy, Oscar could be your guy.

👉 Meet Oscar and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (roughly 4 years old)

Adult (roughly 4 years old) Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Weight: About 10 pounds

About 10 pounds Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Listing: For Adoption By Private Owner (Yuba City, CA)

Buttercup is a sweet, friendly little dog who has been around cats, dogs, and young children. She is up to date on shots and spayed. Her current owner says she’s very adaptable and would likely do well with many types of families.

She gets along with most animals, but she has had ongoing conflicts with one of the other small dogs in the home, which is why she’s looking for a new place to land. Her owner is hoping she can find a loving forever home where she can relax and thrive.

👉 Meet Buttercup and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Yuba City, CA, please consider opening your home to one of these wonderful dogs. Share this with friends and family so Oscar and Buttercup can find the loving homes they deserve.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.