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Yreka
Holiday Gift Fair at Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds
10 days ago
The Holiday Gift Fair at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds in Yreka, CA will be held on Saturday, November 21 from 10 AM–4 PM, featuring 50+ vendors, including Cutco. Shoppers can browse gifts and check off holiday lists at the fairgrounds.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Siskiyou Golden Fair
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