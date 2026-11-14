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Yreka
Holiday Gift Fair to Feature Artistic Renderings
12 days ago
Artistic Renderings will be one of more than 50 vendors at the Holiday Gift Fair at the Siskiyou Golden Fairgrounds in Yreka, CA on Saturday, November 21, from 10 AM to 4 PM. Shoppers can browse a wide range of items and support local businesses while working through their Christmas gift lists.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Siskiyou Golden Fair
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