Ypsilanti neighbors are sharing some handy free items this week, from home basics to furniture. Here are a few worth a look if you’re setting up a place or just need a small upgrade.

Item: Big bag of clothing hangers

Condition: Mixed types, mostly shirt hangers, some for pants

Location: Ypsilanti Charter Township, Washtenaw County, MI

Source: trashnothing.com

Large bag of hangers, mostly for shirts with a few pant hangers mixed in. You can take the whole bag or pick out just what you need. The poster offers easy porch pickup, so you can grab them at your convenience.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Brown recliner chair with cup holders

Condition: Power-operated and described as comfortable

Location: Service Drive / Alden, Belleville, MI (short drive from Ypsi)

Source: nextdoor.com

Power-operated brown recliner with built-in cup holders and power cord included. A good fit for a living room or TV room if you need a comfy seat and have access to a nearby outlet.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Single size bed (twin)

Size: 38 x 75 inches

Includes: Wood platform and headboard, mattress, foam topper, protective cover

Condition: From a non-smoking home with a non-shedding Labradoodle; mattress always covered and described as very clean; frame is sturdy with some discoloration on the frame where items were stored under the mattress (not normally visible)

Location: Ypsilanti Charter Township, Washtenaw County, MI

Source: trashnothing.com

Complete twin bed setup with platform, headboard, mattress, topper, and cover. The platform breaks down quickly into pieces that are easier to carry, and the poster says they can help load it into your vehicle, which is great if you’re moving or furnishing a room on a budget.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Ypsilanti and nearby towns tend to go fast, so if something here fits your needs, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.