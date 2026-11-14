Ypsilanti’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got patient care skills, there are a few solid options here—from clinics to home care.

Employer: Trinity Health MI (IHA Medical Group)

Trinity Health MI (IHA Medical Group) Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Type: Part-time , rotating shift

, rotating shift Salary: Not listed

Hands-on clinic role in primary care, working directly with patients and providers. Good fit if you have an MA/EMT/Paramedic background and want day-one benefits, career growth, and a mission-driven workplace.

Employer: Doctors Urgent Care Group

Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $17.00 – $21.00/hr + bonuses and $1,000 sign-on bonus

Fast-paced urgent care role for experienced MAs who are confident with phlebotomy, injections, and 12-lead EKGs. Comes with strong perks: 401(k) with match, health/vision/dental, PTO, tuition help, bonuses, and clear advancement paths.

Employer: University Home Care Inc

Location: Ypsilanti, MI

Type: Full-time

Salary: $14.00 – $19.00/hr

Home-based care role helping clients with daily tasks, mobility, and companionship so they can stay independent. Good for caring, reliable people who want flexible scheduling and a supportive team environment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—healthcare employers often have similar roles opening all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.