🚧 Cornell Rd reconstruction open house on Nov. 30

The City of Ypsilanti is holding an informational open house about the planned 2027 reconstruction of Cornell Road between Washtenaw and the Border to Border Trail.

• What: Cornell Rd Reconstruction Informational Open House

• When: Monday, November 30, 2026, 4:00–8:00 pm (drop in anytime)

• Where: Freighthouse Cafe, 100 Market Place, Ypsilanti

City staff and project team members will share design plans and possible timelines, and answer questions. The designs include updates based on feedback from an earlier community meeting.

If you have questions about the project or can’t attend, contact the Department of Public Works at 734-483-1421 or DPW@cityofypsilanti.com.