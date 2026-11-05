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Ypsilanti
🛒 Ypsilanti Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
7 days ago
Ypsilanti’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially in cannabis and big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.
Budtender/Receptionist
- Employer: Herbal Solutions
- Location: Ypsilanti, MI (in-person dispensary role)
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off
This role mixes front-desk reception with budtending. You’ll greet customers, help them choose cannabis products, handle cash, and keep the shop clean and organized.
Seasonal Part-Time Assistant Manager
- Employer: Dollar Tree
- Location: 1621 Holmes Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48198
- Type: Seasonal, Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Employee assistance program, retirement plans, educational assistance, other benefits
Great if you have some retail leadership experience and want extra hours for the season. You’ll help run the store, support the team, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves and seasonal displays stocked.
(USA) Personal Shopper Lead – Sam’s
- Employer: Sam’s Club (Walmart)
- Location: 5450 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197
- Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not clearly stated)
- Pay: $21.00 – $29.00/hour + possible hourly premiums
- Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, paid education (Live Better U)
Lead the club’s pickup and e-commerce operations—supervising associates, solving member issues, and keeping online orders running smoothly. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and leading a small team.
Retail Representative – Ann Arbor, Michigan
- Employer: JARS Cannabis
- Location: Listed for Ann Arbor area, job posting location Ypsilanti, MI
- Type: Full-time & Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Perks: Health, dental, vision (FT), 401(k), PTO, employee discount, monthly bonuses, growth opportunities
Front-of-house cannabis retail role focused on customer experience and product knowledge. You’ll get formal training through “JARS University,” work varied shifts (including weekends/holidays), and help with sales, inventory, and store upkeep.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience if you bring good energy and reliability.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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