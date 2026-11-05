🛒 Ypsilanti Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Ypsilanti’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, especially in cannabis and big-box stores. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Herbal Solutions

Herbal Solutions Location: Ypsilanti, MI (in-person dispensary role)

(in-person dispensary role) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

This role mixes front-desk reception with budtending. You’ll greet customers, help them choose cannabis products, handle cash, and keep the shop clean and organized.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 1621 Holmes Rd., Ypsilanti, MI 48198

Type: Seasonal, Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Employee assistance program, retirement plans, educational assistance, other benefits

Great if you have some retail leadership experience and want extra hours for the season. You’ll help run the store, support the team, handle opening/closing, and keep shelves and seasonal displays stocked.

Employer: Sam’s Club (Walmart)

Location: 5450 Carpenter Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197

Type: Likely full-time or part-time (not clearly stated)

Likely full-time or part-time (not clearly stated) Pay: $21.00 – $29.00/hour + possible hourly premiums

+ possible hourly premiums Perks: Health, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, paid education (Live Better U)

Lead the club’s pickup and e-commerce operations—supervising associates, solving member issues, and keeping online orders running smoothly. Good fit if you like fast-paced work and leading a small team.

Employer: JARS Cannabis

Location: Listed for Ann Arbor area , job posting location Ypsilanti, MI

Listed for , job posting location Type: Full-time & Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, dental, vision (FT), 401(k), PTO, employee discount, monthly bonuses, growth opportunities

Front-of-house cannabis retail role focused on customer experience and product knowledge. You’ll get formal training through “JARS University,” work varied shifts (including weekends/holidays), and help with sales, inventory, and store upkeep.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many employers are flexible on hours and experience if you bring good energy and reliability.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.