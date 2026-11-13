She opened the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On for BBC Introducing and released a 10-track debut album. Here's what to know.

Every scene has that artist whose live résumé is quietly stacking up while the wider world hasn't caught on yet. In North West England, that artist might be Imogen Evans. If her song "Be Fearful" just popped up on your indie playlist, here's your quick guide to who she is and why her name keeps showing up on bills.

Who Is Imogen Evans?

Imogen Evans is a singer, songwriter and guitarist from the North West of England. Her Spotify biography says she began performing solo consistently in 2022 and has been championed by BBC Introducing, where she is a featured artist.

Her live history reads like a road map of the UK's independent venue circuit. According to her bio, she has played O2 Leicester, the Fulford Arms in York, Bootleg Social and Waterloo Music Bar in Blackpool, and Sotto in Liverpool. She also opened the Blackpool Illuminations Switch On for BBC Introducing with her band. That's no small stage for an emerging act.

Big Names on the Support List

Imogen has shared bills with an eclectic crowd. Her bio lists support slots with Five, The Feeling, Lucy Spraggan, Loose Articles, Auger and Parka Monkeys. She also notes that Canadian rock band Mother Mother has followed and reposted her content online.

When she launched her single "Last One At The Party," she headlined her own show at Bootleg Social and, per her bio, sold more than 150 tickets.

About "Be Fearful" and The Towers

"Be Fearful" comes from The Towers, Imogen's debut album, released on August 9, 2024, via The Big Chair. According to a review by the music site Elektrovox, the 10-track record was produced by Kyle J Wilson of the band Auger, and the album description notes it represents two years of recording. Elektrovox described the sound as emotive alt-pop and tagged it with dark pop and darkwave, which gives you a good sense of the mood before you press play.

Here's the detail that makes the project stand out: Elektrovox's album description says Imogen was 18 when it came out. A full-length debut, produced by a working band member and released on a label, at that age is a real statement of intent.

Elektrovox also noted that Imogen sang on Auger's track "As The World Falls Apart," showing how closely the two camps worked together.

Why She's Worth Your Attention

Imogen Evans is doing the groundwork that tends to pay off: radio support from BBC Introducing, consistent gigging, sold tickets and a finished album. "Be Fearful" is a solid entry point, and The Towers gives you nine more tracks to explore once you're hooked.

Where to Listen

Find "Be Fearful" and the full album on Imogen Evans' Spotify page.

Sources

Spotify — "Imogen Evans" artist biography

Elektrovox — "Album Review: Imogen Evans – The Towers"