Nearly 50,000 monthly listeners and a message about ignoring the doubters. Here's what the song is saying.

Some songs make you want to dance. "Slow Down" makes you want to quit making excuses. The track from Wisconsin alternative rock band Secret Menu is a pep talk set to guitars, and the group has built a surprisingly big audience for an independent band.

Who Is Secret Menu?

Secret Menu is a four-piece alternative rock band from Wisconsin. Their Spotify biography says they're based in southeast Wisconsin, while Radio Milwaukee, which featured the band in 2024, described them as a Madison quartet. According to the songwriter platform Sing Me a Story, the members are Raf, Andrew, Matt and Evan.

Their bio describes them as genre-blending, known for rich vocal harmonies, technical arrangements and story-driven lyrics. Radio Milwaukee added that the band is tighter in the studio and looser and more jam-like live.

Here's a detail we love: according to Sing Me a Story, the band practices in a red tool shed they converted into a music studio. It doesn't get much more Midwest than that.

What Does "Slow Down" Mean?

The song opens with the sense of something that has been a long time coming. Then it pivots to its real message. The narrator says people claim to have all the answers but are just bluffing, and that they don't owe you anything. The advice: pack up your excuses and go after what you want.

From there, the lyrics get personal. They describe people who try to hold you back, and frame that behavior as a product of their own insecurity. The narrator admits that negativity once got a hold of them, too, and warns the listener not to make the same mistake.

That message lines up with the band's stated mission. Sing Me a Story says Secret Menu wants to inspire listeners to act on their ambitions rather than wonder "what if," and their Spotify bio says they want fans to challenge the status quo.

The Numbers Tell a Story

Secret Menu currently pulls in more than 49,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. For a band that self-released this record, that's an impressive audience, and proof that their upbeat, no-excuses energy is connecting with listeners.

Where to Listen

Stream "Slow Down" on Secret Menu's Spotify page, then check out "Bleed," the song Radio Milwaukee spotlighted.

Sources

Spotify — "Secret Menu" artist biography

Radio Milwaukee — "State of Sound: Secret Menu"

Sing Me a Story — "Secret Menu"