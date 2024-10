Erie Police Department, UPMC Hamot host drug takeback event

The Erie Police Department and UPMC Hamot have partnered again to help citizens discard of their unwanted prescriptions.

The event took place from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at both Erie City Hall and the front lobby of UPMC Hamot.

UPMC Hamot and the Erie Police Department called Saturday’s event a success, with dozens of boxes filled between both locations.

Visitors were also able to pick up Narcan and drug disposal kits.

