Educational resources regarding legal system provided at 3rd annual Community Law Day

The 3rd annual Community Law Day was held on Saturday.

The Erie County Bar Association partnered with several local organizations to educate the public about the law and resources available in the area.

The event was held at the Erie Center for Arts and Technology from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

Visitors were able to speak with attorneys from different legal areas, such as family law, elder law, and landlord-tenant law.

There were also several presentations on various legal topics. One attorney said she wants the community to feel comfortable seeking legal advice.

“We just want to be connectors, we want the community to know we’re here to support them and if they do have any problems and they don’t know how to navigate it, they are more than welcome to reach out to the bar association,” said Alexandria Iwanekno, an organizer.

The event also featured trick or treating to encourage children to get involved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.