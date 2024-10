Proper fireplace, stove maintenance ahead of winter season

The season has already seen frigid temps overnight and morning frost and that could have folks stoking the fireplace.

Fireplaces and wood stoves can serve as quick relief during the shoulder seasons or be used as a home’s main source of heat.

Either way, fireplaces and wood stoves need maintenance.

Appropriate maintenance could prevent chimney fires and even carbon monoxide leaks both dangerous situations.

The maintenance schedule for wood stoves and fireplaces depends on how much use it gets.

“It all depends on the use of the fireplace. If you’re one of those people that you know, like once or twice a year, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Once every two years would be the way to go…just depending on how much you use as a fireplace,” said Peter Maas, sales & service tech at Ferrier’s True Value.

Ferrier’s True Value and Fireplace Shoppe offers the tools and products for DIY maintenance.

Several other local companies also have technicians who can service fireplaces and wood stoves.

