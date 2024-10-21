Open in App
    Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash

    By Matt Mathias,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MUOmw_0wGG4dX100

    New information has been released about a weekend vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Erie man.

    The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, near West 10th and Poplar streets.

    The victim has been identified as Dale Anderson.

    Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Anderson suffered from a medical emergency of some sort while behind the wheel, which caused him to crash.

    Several other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

    Comments / 4
    Add a Comment
    MACKAEIEYLAH LUNGER
    1d ago
    that's near my neighborhood
    Mary Duska
    1d ago
    so very sad 😔
    View all comments
