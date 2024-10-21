Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash

New information has been released about a weekend vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 72-year-old Erie man.

The crash happened around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, near West 10th and Poplar streets.

The victim has been identified as Dale Anderson.

Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook said Anderson suffered from a medical emergency of some sort while behind the wheel, which caused him to crash.

Several other people suffered minor injuries in the crash.

