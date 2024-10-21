How many electoral votes does Pennsylvania have?

(WHTM) – Pennsylvania is one of, if not the, most critical swing states in the 2024 election. Much of that has to do with its power in the Electoral College .

The Electoral College, not necessarily the popular vote, will decide who serves as President of the United States for the next four years. Comprised of 538 electors, the Electoral College casts votes for president based on the number of electoral votes their state has.

Each state also has as many members of the Electoral College as they do members of Congress. In the 2024 election, Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes to go with its 17 members of the House of Representatives and two Senators.

While significant, Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes are not the most up for grabs in this year’s election. California has the most with 54 followed by Texas with 40, Florida with 30, and New York with 28.

Illinois also has 19 electoral votes and Ohio has 17, while battleground states Georgia and North Carolina have 16.

From 1912-1928 Pennsylvania had 38 electoral votes in five elections, supporting four Republicans and Progressive Party candidate Teddy Roosevelt.

Historically, Pennsylvania has played a large role in who wins the presidential election. Pennsylvania has picked the winner in each of the last four elections and 10 of the last 12 with the exception of George W. Bush in both 2000 and 2004.

Pennsylvania has also voted for a Democrat in seven of the last eight elections with the exception of Donald Trump in 2016.

