New details revealed in Friday standoff with Erie police

A man was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff took place in Erie on Friday, Oct. 18.

Police said they were serving a warrant for 35-year-old Sean Smith, who was wanted by state police.

Police claim Smith made threats to officers on the scene in the 900 block of West 26th Street, and the SWAT team was deployed.

After surrounding the scene, Smith gave himself up after about two hours and was taken into custody without incident.

“He was taken into custody for the warrant, the original warrant that we had. He now will face more charges for the incident itself including terroristic threats, disorderly conduct, etc. because of the incident itself,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, City of Erie Police Department.

Smith is being held in the Erie County Prison with bond set at $25,000.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.