Bigfoot sightings to be found at annual Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm corn maze

A husband and wife team is continuing its tradition of fall festivities at their Buffalo farm.

Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm in Edinboro has been entertaining the community with a corn maze for 17 years.

Each year, the maze is cut into a special theme — this year, that theme honors Bigfoot.

The maze also serves as a scavenger hunt, with 16 mailboxes hidden throughout. Inside each mailbox is a special sticker with one of the 16 different names for bigfoot that are used throughout the world.

The maze covers seven acres.

“So it’s a fun family activity for all ages. Some people think it’s only for little kids. It’s not. It’s for everybody. And that’s what we like to attract all demographics from little kids to seniors,” said Dan Koman, half-owner of the Wooden Nickel Buffalo Farm.

The Komans use their own designs and cut the maze into the field themselves.

The farm is at 5970 Koman Road in Edinboro.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.