    Erie community takes in the sounds of the U.S. Navy Band Jazz Commodores

    By Tyler Gallagher,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=466x2w_0wFs9jEX00

    The Erie community celebrated local veterans on Sunday with a special concert from active duty sailors.

    Over 1,000 people came to the Warner Theatre on Oct. 20 to hear a show from the United States Navy Band Jazz Commodores.

    When the U.S. Navy isn’t stationed in our world’s waters, some sailors give back to their country through music.

    And on Sunday, some of those sailors came to Erie’s Warner Theatre, where the public was invited to hear the Navy perform a jazz concert.

    PennWest Edinboro brings in over 200 students for annual Art Day

    “It’s exciting. This is a great event. The music will be wonderful, and they’re providing it to us for free. Why wouldn’t we come? It’s a no-brainer,” said Jeannie Curtis, concert attendee.

    Curtis came to see the Commodores, an 18-piece jazz ensemble consisting of active-duty Navy sailors who specialize in contemporary, classical and improvisational jazz.

    One sailor has been in the band for 25 years of the ensemble’s 55-year history playing jazz for communities nationwide.

    “Of course, the Navy can’t bring ships everywhere, but they can bring music to a lot of different places and connect the people of this country with their Navy,” said Rob Holmes, senior chief musician of the U.S. Navy Band Jazz Commodores’.

    Around 1,600 people are expected to come here to the Warner Theatre to hear the jazz ensemble play, but Sunday’s event is more than just a concert.

    “There’s always a bit of honoring when these shows come to town, but they end up also being celebrations of our veterans and their service. If we have any active service members in the audience here today, I know it will be special for them as well,” said Ken Vybiral, event organizer.

    Although we have holidays to honor and recognize our veterans, one event organizer said it’s important to give the community more chances to appreciate those who serve our country.

    “I mean, they’ve done so much for this country. Yes, we have our Veterans Day, but once a year isn’t enough. I think just having this event so close to Veterans Day, it’s a good time to remember what everyone has done and those that we love who have passed away,” said Ashlyn Keenan, event organizer.

    Mayor Joe Schember stops at Saint James School to read to students

    The U.S. Navy Band Jazz Commodores will take their tour to Fredonia, New York, on Monday, Oct. 21, at 7:30 p.m.

    And for Veterans Day coming up on Nov. 11, Presque Isle State Park will host a flag-raising ceremony at 9 a.m.

