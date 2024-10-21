Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • YourErie

    Pizza delivery driver choked out after road rage incident

    By Kimber Collins,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mZ0ji_0wFs79Eo00

    PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Dramatic video of a road rage incident turned violent.

    Video provided by Josie on the Go shows a Marcos pizza delivery driver in a chokehold Friday evening by a large man in a cowboy hat.

    According to sources, the driver identified as 22-year-old Dakota Cain Orme was allegedly followed by a white Ford truck to the store on Front Beach Road.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wQWIY_0wFs79Eo00
    22-year-old Dakota Orme, victim

    The man in the passenger side of the truck then got out and choked Orme unconscious before forcefully tossing him to the ground.

    Other workers at Marcos and people nearby came to assist the young man. He was taken to the hospital. Orme is reported to be in the ICU with a brain bleed and other injuries.

    Panama City Beach Police at last check said Orme is stable.

    PCBP arrested 33-year-old Dustin Alexander McDowell on Saturday. McDowell is facing aggravated battery and tampering with evidence charges.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vb1ZP_0wFs79Eo00
    Dustin McDowell, charged in road rage case

    McDowell, from Georgia, was allegedly the passenger in the truck seen in the videos. Police were able to track down the Ford in a neighborhood in west Panama City Beach.

    No official word yet on what sparked the road rage to begin.

    Read the official release from Panama City Beach Police below:

    The Panama City Beach Police Department announces the arrest of Dustin Alexander McDowell, 33, from Loganville, Ga. McDowell is currently facing charges of Aggravated Battery and Tampering with Evidence.

    On the evening of Friday, May 26 at 6:54 p.m., our officers responded to a reported incident in the parking area of Marco’s Pizza. Upon arrival, officers interacted with witnesses who described seeing a man, identified as McDowell, assaulting another man.

    According to the accounts given, McDowell was seen placing the victim in a rear choke hold, lifting him off the ground, and continuing this action until the victim lost consciousness. Once unconscious, McDowell allegedly threw the victim to the ground forcefully. The victim was taken immediately to a local hospital for treatment.

    Witness statements were backed up by several videos of the incident, showing the sequence of events as described. It was reported that after the incident, McDowell left the scene in a white Ford truck with a temporary license plate.

    The following day, Saturday, May 27, officers located the vehicle in a neighborhood on the west end of Panama City Beach, with its temporary license plate removed. Shortly thereafter, McDowell was located and brought in for questioning. During his post-Miranda interview, McDowell made statements implicating himself in the incident.

    This case is currently active and our investigation is ongoing. PCB Police would like to extend our appreciation to those who provided crucial information that led to this arrest. Should anyone have additional information related to this incident, please contact the department at (850) 233-5000.

    Panama City Beach Police
    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    YourErie1 day ago
    Crews called for fire at Millcreek Township laundromat
    YourErie2 days ago
    Erie man charged for stealing over $30K in Supplemental Security Income
    YourErie5 days ago
    Mourners spot baby girl's hand moving inside coffin at her funeral - and rush her to hospital
    The Mirror US2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Woman Wears Tampon for 8 Hours at Friend's Wedding, Gets Toxic Shock Syndrome: 'Scary and Dangerous Situation'
    People1 day ago
    ‘American Idol’ Singer Arrested on Horrific Charges
    American Songwriter22 hours ago
    Rollover on I-90 shuts down westbound traffic
    YourErie23 hours ago
    Surfer dies after being struck, impaled by swordfish
    YourErie6 hours ago
    Victim identified in Saturday fatal crash
    YourErie2 days ago
    Footage appears to show moment helicopter crash topples radio tower in Houston
    YourErie2 days ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent7 days ago
    Two injured after accident involving a motorcycle and a deer along Interstate 79
    YourErie3 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group19 days ago
    Man taken into custody after standoff with City of Erie Police
    YourErie4 days ago
    Drive-by shooting leads to attempted homicide charge for three Erie residents
    YourErie6 days ago
    Black & Gold Today Fan Edition: Week 7
    YourErie3 days ago
    Harris tells Black churchgoers that people must show compassion and respect in their lives
    The Independent3 days ago
    Officer pulled over mom riding with kid for traffic violation. Instead of ticketing her, he took her to Walmart
    Upworthy8 days ago
    Three hospitalized in two-vehicle rollover crash
    YourErie1 day ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    YourErie1 day ago
    Eva Mendes breaks down in tears while revealing she is trying to stop 'yelling' at her and Ryan Gosling's daughters
    HOLAUSA5 days ago
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    YourErie2 days ago
    Identity released after human remains found in Allegheny River
    YourErie6 days ago
    Man wrongly convicted of murder starts new job after 28 years behind bars
    YourErie5 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza12 days ago
    Rev. Jesse Jackson to visit Erie this week
    YourErie1 day ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato27 days ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    YourErie2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy