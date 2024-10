One person has died overnight after a pedestrian hit by tractor trailer in Chautauqua County

Westfield, NY. ( WJET/WFXP ) — One person has died after an accident involving a pedestrian and a tractor-trailer along Route 394 in Westfield New York.

According to the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called to a tractor-trailer vs. pedestrian accident around 1:20 this morning.

Their investigation found that 37-year-old Andrew T. Seelbinder of Dunkirk, NY, was struck by a tractor-trailer that was traveling north along Route 394. Seelbiner died as a result of the injuries sustained.

At this time, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is not expecting any charges related to the crash.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.