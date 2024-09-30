Open in App
    Donate today to help Red Cross efforts across 10 states

    By Bill Disbrow,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40F8Ju_0vpLf3EV00

    (NEXSTAR) – Days after Hurricane Helene’s deadly force tore a path north from the Gulf Coast, many Americans remained without power, water and other basic necessities.

    The hurricane’s destructive path necessitated a Red Cross response spanning 10 states, according to the non-profit. As of Monday, the Red Cross reported 1,400 disaster workers were on the ground responding to Helene. Crews prioritized offering safe shelter, food distribution and emotional and physical health services.

    Donate to Red Cross response efforts for Hurricane Helene

    Agency officials say 70 shelters went up nearly overnight, offering housing to an estimated 2,000 people. As of Monday, the Red Cross continued to add resources in parts of North Carolina, where residents were suffering a dire lack of water and other basic supplies.

    Nexstar, the parent company of this website, is teaming up to help support Red Cross efforts to offer critical resources. We’re asking readers to consider a donation to the non-profit as a way to fund the Helene mission and support the Red Cross response to the next American natural disaster. You can show your support today by using this Red Cross donation link .

    Longer term, President Joe Biden said Monday he expects to have to ask Congress for additional money to cover federal disaster assistance to those who lost their homes and businesses by the “historic” wind, rain and flooding event, but he doesn’t yet know how much will be necessary to cover the damage.

    “We know there’s more to do and we’ll continue to surge resources including food, water, communications, and lifesaving equipment,” Biden said. “I’m here to tell every single survivor in these impacted areas that we will be there with you as long as it takes.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

