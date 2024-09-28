Open in App
    How to watch, what to know about weekend races at Kansas Speedway

    By Andrew Lynch,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yEWO7_0vnCGE1v00

    KANSAS CITY, Kan. ( WDAF ) — After fans saw the closest finish in NASCAR history in May, racing returns to Kansas Speedway for playoffs weekend.

    This is the speedway’s second round of stock car action this season, as NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs are in full swing.

    The action begins with two truck series runs on Friday, followed by the beginning of the Xfinity Series playoffs on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday.

    As of this weekend, only seven races remain until a champion is crowned.

    Friday

    ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150 at 4:30 p.m. on FS1 followed by NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Kubota Tractor 200 at 7:30 p.m., also on FS1

    Saturday

    NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at 2:30 p.m. on CW Sports

    Sunday

    NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at 2 p.m. on USA

    If you’re going to the races in person, parking is free in the speedway’s grass lots, and ridesharing services will take fans right to the grandstand gates.

    Camping is available in nearby areas for less than $200 for the weekend. The racetrack offers food options, and fans are allowed to pack small coolers with food and beer. Tickets are available here .

