How to watch, what to know about weekend races at Kansas Speedway

KANSAS CITY, Kan. ( WDAF ) — After fans saw the closest finish in NASCAR history in May, racing returns to Kansas Speedway for playoffs weekend.

This is the speedway’s second round of stock car action this season, as NASCAR’s Cup Series Playoffs are in full swing.

The action begins with two truck series runs on Friday, followed by the beginning of the Xfinity Series playoffs on Saturday, and the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 on Sunday.

As of this weekend, only seven races remain until a champion is crowned.

Friday

ARCA Menards Series Reese’s 150 at 4:30 p.m. on FS1 followed by NASCAR Craftsman Trucks Kubota Tractor 200 at 7:30 p.m., also on FS1

Saturday

NASCAR Xfinity Series Kansas Lottery 300 at 2:30 p.m. on CW Sports

Sunday

NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at 2 p.m. on USA

If you’re going to the races in person, parking is free in the speedway’s grass lots, and ridesharing services will take fans right to the grandstand gates.

Camping is available in nearby areas for less than $200 for the weekend. The racetrack offers food options, and fans are allowed to pack small coolers with food and beer. Tickets are available here .

