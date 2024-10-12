Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • YourCentralValley.com

    Doritos bringing first-ever restaurant to this Los Angeles venue

    By Will Conybeare,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pVjHB_0w4hvHyn00

    A restaurant dedicated to Doritos-inspired dishes is coming to Los Angeles.

    The first-ever Doritos After Dark restaurant was introduced on Friday at Crypto.com Arena, according to a press release issued Friday by Doritos’ parent company Frito-Lay.

    It’s not just chips that will be available; the location will serve everything from margaritas and veggie dumplings to ice cream and California rolls, all with a Doritos twist.

    “When we take Doritos chips out of the bag and put the distinctive chip into recipes, the culinary possibilities are endless,” said Frito-Lay culinary senior principal scientist Chef Wiley Bates. “The Doritos brand is known for pushing boundaries and paving new paths…the food and alcoholic beverages offered at the new Doritos After Dark restaurant were created with the consumer in mind and take delicious fan favorites up a notch with the boldness and flair only Doritos flavors can deliver.”

    UCLA professor says he’s homeless due to low pay

    Details on some of the menu items can be found below:

    • Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Late Night Rita: A classic tequila margarita, but with a Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón rim
    • Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito: A burrito consisting of grilled chicken, “oodles of ramen noodles,” crushed Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, charred corn, scallions and cilantro in a flour tortilla
    • Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Veggie Dumplings: Pan-fried dumplings filled with vegetables and a Flamin’ Hot Nacho chili crisp
    • Doritos Nacho Cheese Texas-Style Loaded Nachos: Nachos with brisket, barbecue sauce, nacho cheese, sliced pickles and sweet onions on top of Nacho Cheese Doritos
    • Doritos Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone: Vanilla ice cream on a waffle cone dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in Nacho Cheese Doritos chip crunchers

    The Doritos After Dark restaurant experience is only available to ticketed guests at Crypto.com Arena during scheduled events. That said, the public will have the chance to try the Doritos for one night only when the restaurant steps out of the arena and into Peacock Place in downtown Los Angeles for a pop-up experience.

    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YCv9y_0w4hvHyn00
      The Doritos Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone and the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Veggie Dumplings. (Credit: Doritos)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dO8ho_0w4hvHyn00
      Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito. (Doritos)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x37Ob_0w4hvHyn00
      Doritos Nacho Cheese Michelada and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Late Night Rita. (Doritos)
    • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06MJU1_0w4hvHyn00
      A rendering of the interior of the Doritos After Dark restaurant. (Doritos)

    “For one night only, ahead of one of the biggest concerts of the year, the Doritos Night Market will serve up delectable Doritos After Dark bites in a free, immersive, neon-filled atmosphere open to all,” the Frito-Lay press release stated.

    The concert that the snack giant is alluding to is Sabrina Carpenter’s Nov. 15 show at Crypto.com Arena.

    Yamamoto outduels Darvish in historic matchup as Dodgers beat Padres 2-0 to reach NLCS

    Doritos first introduced the Doritos After Dark concept in 2022 and had pop-up ghost kitchens in several cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles .

    The concept gained even more popularity after sponsoring an exclusive party at the 2023 edition of the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas.

    Also in 2023, Doritos introduced a nacho cheese-flavored liquor .

    The restaurant at Crypto.com Arena opened on Friday.

    Click here to view the full Doritos After Dark menu.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS47 and KSEE24 | YourCentralValley.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Homeless in Las Vegas valley camp under political signs
    YourCentralValley.com10 hours ago
    Neighbors react to North Tulare double shooting
    YourCentralValley.com2 days ago
    New Target store is coming to this part of Fresno
    YourCentralValley.com3 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    In Memory of Groundbreaking Actor Ron Glass ('Barney Miller'): 8 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    Visitor finds 2.3-carat diamond at Arkansas state park
    YourCentralValley.com2 days ago
    Bath & Body Works apologizes for candle designed with what looked like KKK hoods
    YourCentralValley.com8 hours ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    YourCentralValley.com10 hours ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen5 days ago
    Fresno Fire engine crashes into Chevrolet sedan
    YourCentralValley.com3 days ago
    Kentucky woman arrested after dismembered body parts found ‘cooked’ inside oven
    YourCentralValley.com3 days ago
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    YourCentralValley.com1 day ago
    When is Vallarta’s first store in Clovis opening?
    YourCentralValley.com3 days ago
    Honda driver dies in fiery head-on crash in Merced County: CHP
    YourCentralValley.com3 days ago
    Country singer pauses concert as wife gives birth on tour bus
    YourCentralValley.com10 hours ago
    Fresno man awoken by gunshots through his apartment
    YourCentralValley.com1 day ago
    Body recovered from Kings River in Reedley
    YourCentralValley.com7 hours ago
    Celebrate Tulare Fire’s new ladder truck with pancakes
    YourCentralValley.com5 hours ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    YourCentralValley.com1 day ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady8 hours ago
    Central Valley PG&E crews assist Florida with post-hurricane ‘devastation’
    YourCentralValley.com5 hours ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson6 days ago
    Northern lights over California: Cameras capture rare auroras
    YourCentralValley.com3 days ago
    Another Big Lots in Fresno closing among 494 others nationwide
    YourCentralValley.com10 hours ago
    Fetus killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
    YourCentralValley.com8 hours ago
    Bulldogs in the NFL: Week 6
    YourCentralValley.com23 hours ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena19 days ago
    Grand opening for Central Valley’s first Daiso store postponed
    YourCentralValley.com8 hours ago
    2 found dead with bullet wounds in Tulare home, police say
    YourCentralValley.com3 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato10 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy