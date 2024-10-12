Doritos bringing first-ever restaurant to this Los Angeles venue
By Will Conybeare,
2 days ago
A restaurant dedicated to Doritos-inspired dishes is coming to Los Angeles.
The first-ever Doritos After Dark restaurant was introduced on Friday at Crypto.com Arena, according to a press release issued Friday by Doritos’ parent company Frito-Lay.
It’s not just chips that will be available; the location will serve everything from margaritas and veggie dumplings to ice cream and California rolls, all with a Doritos twist.
“When we take Doritos chips out of the bag and put the distinctive chip into recipes, the culinary possibilities are endless,” said Frito-Lay culinary senior principal scientist Chef Wiley Bates. “The Doritos brand is known for pushing boundaries and paving new paths…the food and alcoholic beverages offered at the new Doritos After Dark restaurant were created with the consumer in mind and take delicious fan favorites up a notch with the boldness and flair only Doritos flavors can deliver.”
Details on some of the menu items can be found below:
Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Late Night Rita: A classic tequila margarita, but with a Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón rim
Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito: A burrito consisting of grilled chicken, “oodles of ramen noodles,” crushed Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, charred corn, scallions and cilantro in a flour tortilla
Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Veggie Dumplings: Pan-fried dumplings filled with vegetables and a Flamin’ Hot Nacho chili crisp
Doritos Nacho Cheese Texas-Style Loaded Nachos: Nachos with brisket, barbecue sauce, nacho cheese, sliced pickles and sweet onions on top of Nacho Cheese Doritos
Doritos Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone: Vanilla ice cream on a waffle cone dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in Nacho Cheese Doritos chip crunchers
The Doritos After Dark restaurant experience is only available to ticketed guests at Crypto.com Arena during scheduled events. That said, the public will have the chance to try the Doritos for one night only when the restaurant steps out of the arena and into Peacock Place in downtown Los Angeles for a pop-up experience.
“For one night only, ahead of one of the biggest concerts of the year, the Doritos Night Market will serve up delectable Doritos After Dark bites in a free, immersive, neon-filled atmosphere open to all,” the Frito-Lay press release stated.
The concert that the snack giant is alluding to is Sabrina Carpenter’s Nov. 15 show at Crypto.com Arena.
