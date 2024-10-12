Doritos bringing first-ever restaurant to this Los Angeles venue

A restaurant dedicated to Doritos-inspired dishes is coming to Los Angeles.

The first-ever Doritos After Dark restaurant was introduced on Friday at Crypto.com Arena, according to a press release issued Friday by Doritos’ parent company Frito-Lay.

It’s not just chips that will be available; the location will serve everything from margaritas and veggie dumplings to ice cream and California rolls, all with a Doritos twist.

“When we take Doritos chips out of the bag and put the distinctive chip into recipes, the culinary possibilities are endless,” said Frito-Lay culinary senior principal scientist Chef Wiley Bates. “The Doritos brand is known for pushing boundaries and paving new paths…the food and alcoholic beverages offered at the new Doritos After Dark restaurant were created with the consumer in mind and take delicious fan favorites up a notch with the boldness and flair only Doritos flavors can deliver.”

Details on some of the menu items can be found below:

Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Late Night Rita: A classic tequila margarita, but with a Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón rim

A classic tequila margarita, but with a Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón rim Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito: A burrito consisting of grilled chicken, “oodles of ramen noodles,” crushed Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, charred corn, scallions and cilantro in a flour tortilla

A burrito consisting of grilled chicken, “oodles of ramen noodles,” crushed Spicy Sweet Chili Doritos, charred corn, scallions and cilantro in a flour tortilla Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Veggie Dumplings: Pan-fried dumplings filled with vegetables and a Flamin’ Hot Nacho chili crisp

Pan-fried dumplings filled with vegetables and a Flamin’ Hot Nacho chili crisp Doritos Nacho Cheese Texas-Style Loaded Nachos: Nachos with brisket, barbecue sauce, nacho cheese, sliced pickles and sweet onions on top of Nacho Cheese Doritos

Nachos with brisket, barbecue sauce, nacho cheese, sliced pickles and sweet onions on top of Nacho Cheese Doritos Doritos Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone: Vanilla ice cream on a waffle cone dipped in milk chocolate and rolled in Nacho Cheese Doritos chip crunchers

The Doritos After Dark restaurant experience is only available to ticketed guests at Crypto.com Arena during scheduled events. That said, the public will have the chance to try the Doritos for one night only when the restaurant steps out of the arena and into Peacock Place in downtown Los Angeles for a pop-up experience.

The Doritos Nacho Cheese Crunchtastic Vanilla Cone and the Doritos Flamin’ Hot Nacho Veggie Dumplings. (Credit: Doritos)

Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili Ramen-Rito. (Doritos)

Doritos Nacho Cheese Michelada and Doritos Flamin’ Hot Limón Late Night Rita. (Doritos)

A rendering of the interior of the Doritos After Dark restaurant. (Doritos)



“For one night only, ahead of one of the biggest concerts of the year, the Doritos Night Market will serve up delectable Doritos After Dark bites in a free, immersive, neon-filled atmosphere open to all,” the Frito-Lay press release stated.

The concert that the snack giant is alluding to is Sabrina Carpenter’s Nov. 15 show at Crypto.com Arena.

Doritos first introduced the Doritos After Dark concept in 2022 and had pop-up ghost kitchens in several cities across the U.S., including Los Angeles .

The concept gained even more popularity after sponsoring an exclusive party at the 2023 edition of the SXSW music festival in Austin, Texas.

Also in 2023, Doritos introduced a nacho cheese-flavored liquor .

The restaurant at Crypto.com Arena opened on Friday.

Click here to view the full Doritos After Dark menu.

