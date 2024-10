New candy shop with over 1,000 flavors to open in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A new retro-style soda pop and candy shop is set to debut in Clovis this fall.

Officials with Rocket Fizz say their new store in Clovis will have over 500 flavors of soda and over 1,000 candies to choose from. Some of their more unique soda flavors include ranch dressing, enchilada, and dirt.

In addition to fun flavors, store representatives say the store is home to gag gifts, toys, and over 80 flavors of salt water taffy.

With 101 locations already on the map and eight more in the works, Old Town Clovis officials describe Rocket Fizz as one of “the largest and fastest-growing soda pop and candy shop franchise brand in America.”

Rocket Fizz’s new location in Old Town Clovis can be found at 481 Pollasky Ave. on the corner of Fifth Street and Pollasky Avenue.

