    DOJ: Porterville man made a claymore-style explosive

    By Cristina Lombardo,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sfBCp_0vxsAwdF00

    PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A 28-year-old from Porterville pleaded guilty on Monday for making three destructive devices and a silencer, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) – including one that was described as similar to a military claymore mine.

    Officials say 28-year-old Joseph Marcus Silva manufactured three destructive devices, all of which were designed to expel a projectile. The DOJ says Silva used a 3D printer to make two of the devices. One of the devices was similar to a military Claymore mine.

    The claymore is an antipersonnel mine that will “incapacitate, injure, or kill one or more persons,” according to the DOJ. The mine that Silva had was made with flash powder and read, “Front towards enemy” on the outside. The second 3D-printed device was a military-type M67 grenade. The third was a glass tube with flash powder, BBs, and a fuse inside.

    According to the DOJ, Silva was scheduled for sentencing on Jan. 21, 2025. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each of the four charges.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS47 and KSEE24 | YourCentralValley.com.

    Comments / 1
    SanRio
    21h ago
    For whom were they intended?
