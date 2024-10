Fresno driver plows through home, residents displaced

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Residents in Fresno were displaced after a car drove straight through their home Friday evening, the Fresno Fire Department announced.

Fresno Fire say they were dispatched to a call regarding a vehicle that crashed into a house.

Upon arrival, responding crews reported the car not only hit the home but went completely through it.









Firefighters report two people were in the kitchen and living room when the accident took place, however, only minor bumps and scrapes were reported.

Investigators were called to look into the stability of the structure and deemed it uninhabitable.

It is unknown if any arrests were made.

