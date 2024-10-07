Open in App
    • YourCentralValley.com

    Woman fell asleep before Madera County crash: CHP

    By Isaiah Varela,

    2 days ago

    MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was airlifted to a hospital Saturday afternoon after falling asleep behind the wheel in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol.

    CHP says around 3 p.m. they responded to a solo vehicle crash on Road 22 north of Avenue 24, east of Chowchilla.

    Investigators eventually determined a woman from Madera had fallen asleep behind the wheel before crashing into a tree.

    Officers say firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the woman from the wreck; she was airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries.

    CHP says this incident is a reminder of just how dangerous driving tired can be. Officers say anyone who finds themself sleepy on the road is advised to pull off at the next exit and find a well-lit area to take a 15 to 20-minute nap – or find a place to sleep overnight.

    Comments / 3
    Sandy Cheeks
    1d ago
    Oh gosh! I hope she wasn’t a nurse from the prison coming off of a double! Poor lady regardless. Hope she makes it.
    Shirley Rabadan
    1d ago
    Horrible pull over and rest people
