Woman fell asleep before Madera County crash: CHP

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A woman was airlifted to a hospital Saturday afternoon after falling asleep behind the wheel in Madera County, the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 3 p.m. they responded to a solo vehicle crash on Road 22 north of Avenue 24, east of Chowchilla.

Investigators eventually determined a woman from Madera had fallen asleep behind the wheel before crashing into a tree.

Officers say firefighters had to use the jaws of life to free the woman from the wreck; she was airlifted to a local hospital with major injuries.

CHP says this incident is a reminder of just how dangerous driving tired can be. Officers say anyone who finds themself sleepy on the road is advised to pull off at the next exit and find a well-lit area to take a 15 to 20-minute nap – or find a place to sleep overnight.

