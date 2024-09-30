Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • YourCentralValley.com

    James Dean was killed on this road to the Central Coast

    By John Houghton,

    2 days ago

    CHOLAME, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – On one of the main roads taken to get from the Central Valley to the Central Coast, 69 years ago on Sept. 30, 1955, 24-year-old actor James Dean was killed.

    The iconic actor was driving his 550 Porsche Spyder convertible with his German Porsche mechanic Rolf Wütherich. They were on their way to a race in Salinas.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIkwe_0vpLb4G400

    Dean, who starred in “Rebel Without a Cause,” crashed and died at 5:45 p.m. near the place where Highway 41 and Highway 46 now connect, southwest of Avenal.

    The California Highway Patrol said a 1950 Ford Tudor heading east was driven by 23-year-old Donald Turnupseed from Tulare. Turnupseed’s Ford made a left turn onto Highway 41, right into the path of Dean’s Porsche. Dean tried to avoid the crash, but the two cars collided almost head-on.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1moYw8_0vpLb4G400

    Dean was taken to a local hospital where he died.

    In the late 1970s, a memorial to Dean was erected near the crash site in Cholame. Every year, fans from around the world come to the crash site to pay their respect to the movie legend.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS47 and KSEE24 | YourCentralValley.com.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in vintage truck crash in Fowler
    YourCentralValley.com2 days ago
    Frank Fritz of ‘American Pickers’ dies
    YourCentralValley.com1 day ago
    IDENTIFIED: Cyclist killed in crash with van in Clovis
    YourCentralValley.com6 hours ago
    'Extreme Makeover: Home Edition' Star Dies After Stabbing
    Mens Journal7 days ago
    Man pinned under Lexus after rollover crash in Fresno County
    YourCentralValley.com10 hours ago
    Netflix saw highest day of cancellations this year after co-founder's $7M donation to Harris campaign: report
    Fox Business2 days ago
    Texas Roadhouse servers warn against asking for a to-go box if you’re going to do this
    NewsNinja11 days ago
    Drivers stunned by cages installed over gas pump buttons sparking new wave of complaints after locked up items in stores
    The US Sun5 days ago
    Southern California school mourns 2nd student death in two weeks
    YourCentralValley.com6 days ago
    Nicole Kidman's daughters rally around her during difficult time as Keith Urban confesses: 'We're getting through'
    HELLO8 days ago
    In-N-Out sends cease and desist letter to California restaurant
    YourCentralValley.com7 days ago
    Bicyclist struck by vehicle in Fresno
    YourCentralValley.com2 days ago
    Safeway or Vons? The key factor in NorCal vs. SoCal
    YourCentralValley.com4 hours ago
    Ohio Sheriff Who Called Kamala A 'Laughing Hyena' Accused Of Using Inmates To Serve Food At Re-election Fundraiser
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Jennifer Lopez In Skimpy Crop Top Told To Put Some ‘Clothes’ On
    thenerdstash.com13 hours ago
    ‘I never use theirs’: Walmart worker issues warning to customers about using the bathrooms
    NewsNinja6 hours ago
    Well-known restaurant closes for second time
    BBC2 days ago
    Popular California Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    KFI AM 6402 days ago
    IDENTIFIED: Man shot, killed in southeast Fresno named
    YourCentralValley.com9 days ago
    Bel Air mansion belonging to Osama bin Laden's half-brother covered with graffiti
    CBS Miami3 days ago
    2 dogs rescued after northeast Fresno apartment fire
    YourCentralValley.com2 days ago
    Pedestrian killed while clearing debris in Tulare County
    YourCentralValley.com5 days ago
    ‘Standout track athlete’ and 2019 graduate from Clovis Unified dies
    YourCentralValley.com6 days ago
    Man sentenced to 6 months in prison for effort to create giant sheep hybrids
    YourCentralValley.com9 hours ago
    Kanye West officially sells crumbling Malibu mansion at a $36m loss after stripping and trashing beachside property
    The US Sun5 days ago
    This popular northeast Fresno restaurant suddenly closed after 12 years
    YourCentralValley.com1 day ago
    Mother arrested at Disney shares her story online
    YourCentralValley.com5 days ago
    Highest-rated cafes in Fresno, according to Yelp
    YourCentralValley.com2 days ago
    WATCH: Helicopter cam shows Fresno firefighters in action
    YourCentralValley.com2 hours ago
    When medieval ‘Hanfordshire’ returns to Kings County
    YourCentralValley.com1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy