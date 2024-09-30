Bring your pets to this Clovis pumpkin patch

CLOVIS, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – A pet-friendly pumpkin patch in Clovis will open this weekend.

The Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center in Clovis says its pumpkin patch is the perfect place for families to take their fall photos and that pets are welcome too.

Organizers with the adoption center say that people can come into the center and say hello to all adoptable animals – and that pumpkin sales benefit the pets.

According to center officials, it is recommended that visiting animals should be vaccinated. Visiting dogs will be allowed in the front lobby and the pumpkin patch but will not be allowed in the rest of the facility.

The pumpkin patch will be open from Oct. 5 to Oct. 31 during their business hours.

Miss Winkles Pet Adoption Center is located at 85 Temperance Ave., in Clovis and is open Tuesday through Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS47 and KSEE24 | YourCentralValley.com.