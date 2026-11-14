Youngsville has some very special cats waiting for loving homes through Paws For Life NC. Each one has a unique personality and a lot of love to give.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws For Life NC

Contact: (919) 990-1045

Grits is a playful, energetic little explorer. He spends his days chasing his tail, checking out every corner of the room, and greeting new people and toys with brave curiosity and happy purrs. If you want a lively kitten who will keep you smiling with his goofy antics, Grits could be your new best friend.

👉 Meet Grits and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws For Life NC

Contact: (919) 990-1045

OJ is a sweet kitten with a gentle, slightly reserved side, mixed with plenty of playful energy. He loves to explore, solve “puzzles” around the house, and entertain with his goofy kitten moves. If you’re looking for a curious little buddy who will bring joy and laughter, OJ is ready to blossom in a home of his own.

👉 Meet OJ and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult (born June 2018)

Adult (born June 2018) Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $50

Shelter: Paws For Life NC

Contact: (919) 990-1045

Willa is a petite, sweet tabby girl who loves attention. She’ll roll on the floor for back rubs and head scratches, and her fur puffs up at the base of her tail when she’s extra happy. She has stunning green-and-gold eyes and a quiet, gentle nature. Willa is spayed, microchipped, current on vaccines, dewormed, and negative for FeLV/FIV, so she’s all set for her new home.

👉 Meet Willa and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Blue (mostly)

Gray/Blue (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws For Life NC

Contact: (919) 990-1045

Gizmo is the “energizer kitty” of the group. He’s full of daring leaps, silly moves, and nonstop fun. He loves toys, exploring, and making new friends, and he’s always ready for the next adventure. Gizmo has tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia, and his adoption fee includes his vetting through the rescue.

👉 Meet Gizmo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Youngsville, NC and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from Paws For Life NC. A quick call or visit could be the start of a lifelong friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.