Youngsville has some very special kittens hoping to find loving homes. All three are being cared for by a local rescue and are ready to meet their new families.

Breed: Domestic Mediumhair (Maine Coon mix litter)

Domestic Mediumhair (Maine Coon mix litter) Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate (mostly)

Brown/Chocolate (mostly) Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws For Life NC

Phone: (919) 990-1045

About Jackson:

Jackson is a sweet, playful kitten with vision on only one side, but he doesn’t let that slow him down. He loves to play, explore, and jump just like his siblings. He does well with other cats, is friends with the dog in his foster home, and was snuggly with kids at a meet-and-greet.

He needs a home where everyone understands he can be startled if approached from his left side because of his limited vision. Once he feels safe, he purrs as soon as you pick him up.

👉 Meet Jackson and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue/Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws For Life NC

Phone: (919) 990-1045

About Daffy:

Daffy, also called “Daffy Do” by her foster mom, is an adventurous little explorer who loves new places and toys of all kinds. After playtime, she’s happy to curl up on a lap for belly rubs.

She hasn’t been around dogs yet, but due to her young age she should adjust quickly in a gentle home. She is up-to-date on age-appropriate vaccines and has tested negative for FELV/FIV. Her adoption fee includes her spay, microchip, and rabies vaccine when age-appropriate.

👉 Meet Daffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Brown Tabby

Brown Tabby Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: Paws For Life NC

Phone: (919) 990-1045

About Moose:

Moose is a fun-loving kitten who LOVES people. He races up and down the hall and chases rolling balls with bells, keeping everyone laughing. When he’s with you or being held, he has the sweetest purr and makes a great companion for an active household.

Moose has tested negative for FIV and Feline Leukemia, and he is neutered, microchipped, and current on vaccinations.

👉 Meet Moose and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re near Youngsville, NC and thinking about adding a kitten to your family, please consider one of these sweet cats from Paws For Life NC. Call (919) 990-1045 or visit their listings to learn more and submit an application.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.