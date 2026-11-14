Youngsville schools are growing and still looking for people who love working with kids. If you want to be in the classroom this year, Charter Schools USA has several options open right now.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Youngsville, LA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Step into elementary classrooms when the regular teacher is out and keep lessons on track. Great fit if you have a high school diploma/GED, can manage a room of kids, and want flexible, school-day hours.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Youngsville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead instruction and IEPs for students with special needs while working closely with families and general ed teachers. You’ll need a Bachelor’s degree, Louisiana Special Education certification, and about 3+ years of teaching experience.

Employer: Charter Schools USA

Charter Schools USA Location: Youngsville, LA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support high school students with disabilities through inclusive practices, IEP management, and transition planning. Requires a Bachelor’s degree, Special Education certification, and 3+ years of successful teaching.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the school can match strong candidates to the right grade level or opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.