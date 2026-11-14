Youngstown’s food scene is growing, and a few solid spots are hiring right now. Good mix of restaurant and assisted living work, with options for nights or more steady hours.

Employer: YOSTERIA PGH LLC

YOSTERIA PGH LLC Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Part-time (15–30 hrs/week)

Pay: $12/hr + tips (employees average $20–$28/hr with tips)

Perks: Employee discount, paid training

New Italian spot bringing authentic regional dishes and Italian wines to Youngstown. Great fit if you want to learn kitchen skills in a modern, relaxed restaurant—no experience needed, just be ready to work nights and weekends (Tue–Sun) and help with prep, dinner service, and dishes.

Employer: Texas Roadhouse

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (paid weekly )

Not listed (paid ) Perks: Medical, dental, vision, tuition reimbursement up to $5,250/year, paid vacation, insurance options, employee assistance program, restaurant discounts, career growth

Busy national steakhouse looking for a team-focused dishwasher to run the dish machine, keep things clean, and follow safety rules. Good choice if you want steady hours, strong benefits after a year, and room to grow in a big restaurant brand.

Employer: Poland Assisted Living

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $12.00–$14.00 per hour

Perks: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, paid time off, employee discount

Support the kitchen and dining room for assisted living residents—help prep and serve meals, handle trays, and keep areas clean. Good fit if you like a slower, more personal setting than a restaurant and want benefits even in a part-time role.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—hours and details can sometimes be flexible once you talk to the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.