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Youngstown
YSU shares work on community engagement
8 days ago
Youngstown State University shared its work in community engagement at the 2026 Engagement Scholarship Consortium Conference in Knoxville, Tennessee. Through three presentations, the university showed how it links students with community partners to build stronger ties and give more hands-on learning outside the classroom.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Youngstown State University
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