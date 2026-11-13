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🏭 Youngstown Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
Youngstown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned CNC pro or just getting started in production. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.
CNC Production Supervisor
- Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (precision manufacturer)
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Pay: $37–$40/hour
Hands-on leadership role running off-shift CNC mills and lathes. You’ll oversee production, help with complex setups, troubleshoot issues, and support machinists while still staying on the machines yourself.
CNC Machinist – Mill OR Lathe
- Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (precision manufacturer)
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Shifts: Multiple shifts
- Pay: $33–$38/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO
Skilled CNC role where you set up and run your own mill or lathe, read complex prints, pick tooling, adjust feeds/speeds, and hold tight tolerances. This is for true machinists, not button-pushers.
Assembly and Packaging
- Employer: DINESOL PLASTICS
- Location: Youngstown, OH 44509
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $13.60–$14.10/hour (weekly pay) + up to $100/week perfect attendance bonus
- Shifts: 12-hour days or nights, 3–4 days per week, rotating schedule
- Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, EAP
Entry-level friendly job with paid training in a clean plastics plant. You’ll assemble and package products, check quality, and keep your area tidy—good fit if you want steady hours and room to grow.
FQM Maintenance Planner Scheduler
- Employer: Vallourec
- Location: Youngstown, OH
- Type: Full-time (manufacturing/heavy industrial)
- Pay: Not listed
- Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & disability, 401(k) with 3% match, paid holidays & vacation, parental leave, bonus program, tuition reimbursement
Planning role for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing maintenance and strong SAP skills. You’ll schedule preventive and corrective work, manage spare parts, support supervisors with reports, and help control maintenance budgets.
If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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