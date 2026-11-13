Youngstown’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you’re a seasoned CNC pro or just getting started in production. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (precision manufacturer)

Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (precision manufacturer) Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Pay: $37–$40/hour

Hands-on leadership role running off-shift CNC mills and lathes. You’ll oversee production, help with complex setups, troubleshoot issues, and support machinists while still staying on the machines yourself.

Employer: Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (precision manufacturer)

Direct Hire Maintenance Opportunities (precision manufacturer) Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Shifts: Multiple shifts

Multiple shifts Pay: $33–$38/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO

Skilled CNC role where you set up and run your own mill or lathe, read complex prints, pick tooling, adjust feeds/speeds, and hold tight tolerances. This is for true machinists, not button-pushers.

Employer: DINESOL PLASTICS

Location: Youngstown, OH 44509

Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.60–$14.10/hour (weekly pay) + up to $100/week perfect attendance bonus

Shifts: 12-hour days or nights, 3–4 days per week, rotating schedule

12-hour days or nights, 3–4 days per week, rotating schedule Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, EAP

Entry-level friendly job with paid training in a clean plastics plant. You’ll assemble and package products, check quality, and keep your area tidy—good fit if you want steady hours and room to grow.

Employer: Vallourec

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time (manufacturing/heavy industrial)

Full-time (manufacturing/heavy industrial) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, company-paid life & disability, 401(k) with 3% match, paid holidays & vacation, parental leave, bonus program, tuition reimbursement

Planning role for someone with 5+ years in manufacturing maintenance and strong SAP skills. You’ll schedule preventive and corrective work, manage spare parts, support supervisors with reports, and help control maintenance budgets.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.