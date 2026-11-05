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Fitness
Evening Yo Boxing Class at Atkinson Center
3 days ago
The City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation is holding a Yo Boxing fitness class on 2026-11-05 from 6–7 p.m. at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center. The high-energy workout is open to both beginners and those with boxing experience and is meant to help people get active, move, and relieve stress.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation
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