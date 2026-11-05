Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Fitness

Evening Yo Boxing Class at Atkinson Center

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XjB3Y_1GobjVWP00

The City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation is holding a Yo Boxing fitness class on 2026-11-05 from 6–7 p.m. at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center. The high-energy workout is open to both beginners and those with boxing experience and is meant to help people get active, move, and relieve stress.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Youngstown Parks and Recreation

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments