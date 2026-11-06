🚧 Youngstown Construction & Skilled Trades – Multiple Openings Up to $38/hr

Youngstown’s trades scene is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. Here are several local roles hiring now in construction and skilled trades.

Employer: Vallourec – North America

Vallourec – North America Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time (evergreen / ongoing hiring)

(evergreen / ongoing hiring) Salary: Not listed

Maintain and troubleshoot industrial electrical systems in a steel manufacturing environment. Good fit if you have heavy industrial electrical experience, can read schematics, and want overtime, strong benefits, and long-term growth in a stable industry.

Employer: Aey Electric

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time (overtime expected) or part-time considered

Full-time (overtime expected) or part-time considered Pay: $20–$38/hour, based on experience

Install commercial signs, graphics, and lighting across a wide range of job sites, often using bucket trucks and lifts. Great for someone with sign installation and outdoor work experience who wants paid PTO, health insurance help, retirement plan, tools and PPE provided, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Taylor-Winfield Technologies, Inc.

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Finish high-value industrial machinery using primers and topcoats, with a focus on detailed prep and quality control. Ideal if you have 3+ years of industrial or automotive spray painting, can read basic drawings, and want 401(k) with match, profit sharing, health benefits, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Dark Horse Custom Spreader Trucks

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$25/hour

Fabricate and weld custom trucks and spreader boxes using MIG and TIG on steel and stainless. Good match if you’re an experienced welder with your own tools who wants steady day shift, Monday–Friday work plus health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—many employers will train the right person with solid work habits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.