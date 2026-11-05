📅 Monthly Play, Create & Explore for ages 2–5 at library

📅 Monthly play & craft time for little ones (ages 2–5)

Bring your toddler or preschooler to Play, Create, and Explore: Fall at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County – MK Meeting Room.

On the first Thursday of each month, kids ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers can enjoy:

Open-ended play

Simple crafts

Sensory activities

Movement and exploring

Activities are hands-on and seasonal, designed for toddlers and preschoolers with their grown-ups.

Registration is required for each child attending, and this date is currently marked “Registration full.” Check the library’s event listings for future sessions or openings.

The library location is open 9:00am–5:30pm on the day of the event.