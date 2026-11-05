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Youngstown

📅 Monthly Play, Create & Explore for ages 2–5 at library

7 days ago
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📅 Monthly play & craft time for little ones (ages 2–5)

Bring your toddler or preschooler to Play, Create, and Explore: Fall at the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County – MK Meeting Room.

On the first Thursday of each month, kids ages 2 to 5 and their caregivers can enjoy:

  • Open-ended play
  • Simple crafts
  • Sensory activities
  • Movement and exploring

Activities are hands-on and seasonal, designed for toddlers and preschoolers with their grown-ups.

Registration is required for each child attending, and this date is currently marked “Registration full.” Check the library’s event listings for future sessions or openings.

The library location is open 9:00am–5:30pm on the day of the event.

More Info: Play, Create, and Explore: Fall | Public Library o...

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