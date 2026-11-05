🎓 Youngstown Education Jobs: Multiple Local School Openings

Youngstown schools are hiring, especially in special education and support roles. If you like working with kids and want steady, in-person work, these are worth a look.

Employer: National Heritage Academies

National Heritage Academies Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting pay listed as above market scales (exact amount not posted)

Support K–8 students with IEPs and 504 plans in a school that reports strong test scores and high parent involvement. Role includes small-group or 1:1 support, behavior support, and attending IEP meetings, with a lot of training and leadership support.

Employer: Valley Christian Schools & Emerge Ministries

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Per diem / as needed

Pay: $125 per day

Step into classrooms as needed, follow the teacher’s plans, and keep students on track during an 8-hour, Monday–Friday (as needed) schedule. Only a high school diploma is required, and some childcare or classroom experience is preferred.

Employer: Potential Development Schools

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$16.40 per hour

Work closely with a lead teacher in a preschool special ed classroom, often with students on the autism spectrum. This role comes with solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement) and needs an Associate degree or 48+ college credits plus 1 year of special ed experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.