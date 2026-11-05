🏥 Youngstown Healthcare Jobs With Multiple RN, LPN & Pharmacist Roles

Youngstown’s healthcare scene is busy and hiring. If you’ve got clinical skills and want steady work with solid benefits, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Pay: $60.00 – $76.00/hour + potential bonus/short-term incentives

Retail pharmacy role where you help patients with safe dispensing, counseling, and immunizations while supporting the Pharmacy Manager. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, wellness programs) and an application window through 01/04/2027.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time, Weekend Only (WEO)

Schedule: Mostly 7:00 pm – 7:30 am, Friday 3 p.m. to Monday 7 a.m. window

ICU RN role for nurses with 1+ year of acute critical care experience who want a weekend-only schedule with a weekend program differential (paid extra to equal 4 additional hours per 12‑hour shift). Strong benefits, 403(b) with employer contributions, and tuition assistance for career growth.

Employer: Bon Secours Mercy Health – St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time, Nights

Schedule: 7:00 pm – 7:30 am

MICU night shift RN role focused on high-acuity critical care patients—ideal if you like fast-paced, evidence-based practice and collaborating with an interdisciplinary team. Requires 1+ year of RN experience, offers competitive pay, strong benefits, PTO, and tuition assistance.

Employer: Ohio Living

Location: Youngstown, OH (field-based/home visits)

Type: Full-time

Community-based LPN role providing home health and hospice care in patients’ homes and facilities. You’ll manage care plans, educate patients and caregivers, and document in EMR; must have an active Ohio LPN license, 1 year of acute care experience, and a valid driver’s license.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.