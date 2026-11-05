🍽️ Youngstown Food & Hospitality Jobs with Multiple Openings

Youngstown’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchens or campus dining, there are a few solid options open right now.

Employer: Steel City Bar and Grill

Steel City Bar and Grill Location: Youngstown, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time or Full-time

Part-time or Full-time Pay: $12.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

This is a fast-paced, very busy kitchen focused on wings, burgers, and appetizers using 2 fryers and 1 grill. Good fit if you already have line/prep experience and like staying busy in a family-style environment.

Employer: AVI Foodsystems

Location: Youngstown, OH (Youngstown State University)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Benefits (full-time): Competitive compensation, health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with company match, paid vacations and holidays, training and growth opportunities

Lead in a high-volume campus dining environment, working closely with the Executive Chef on menus, specials, and kitchen operations. You’ll supervise staff, manage food and labor costs, and handle inventory—great for someone with 2–4 years in culinary leadership looking to step up.

Employer: Jeff Chrystal Catering

Location: Youngstown, OH (in person)

(in person) Type: Not listed (likely part-time or event-based)

Not listed (likely part-time or event-based) Pay: Not listed

Help keep a fine-dining catering kitchen running smoothly by washing dishes, cookware, and utensils and sanitizing kitchen and dining areas. No experience is required, so this is a good entry point into catering and hospitality.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—kitchen jobs in Youngstown tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.