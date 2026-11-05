🛒 Several Customer Service & Retail Jobs in Youngstown, OH

Youngstown has a steady mix of bank and retail roles right now, with options for both full-time and part-time work. If you like helping people face-to-face, these are worth a look.

Employer: Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time (office / branch)

(office / branch) Salary: Not listed

Work as a "financial concierge" for walk-in customers—help them with accounts, answer questions, and suggest banking products that fit their goals. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of customer service (or a degree), are comfortable with tech, and want a role that blends sales, service, and relationship-building.

Employer: Farmers National Bank of Canfield

Location: Youngstown, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes teller work with opening accounts and coaching other tellers on sales and referrals. You’ll handle cash, help customers with new accounts, and support daily branch operations—ideal if you have 1+ year of retail banking and cash-handling and like a busy, people-focused day.

Employer: Dollar Tree

Location: 3495 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44505

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$14.00 per hour

Help run the store day-to-day: support the team, assist customers, handle opening/closing, stock and organize merchandise, and keep the store clean and safe. Good match if you have retail or grocery experience, can lift up to 55 lbs, and want leadership experience with access to benefits like retirement plans and educational assistance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedules and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.